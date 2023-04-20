Matt Patricia is the new senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles

FOXBORO -- Matt Patricia is the new senior defensive assistant of the Philadelphia Eagles.

There was about an hour of confusion on Thursday when the Eagles first announced that Patricia was joining the team, before the team deleted his blurb in its coaching staff announcement shortly after. But Patricia has now been announced as the team's new defensive assistant -- again -- this time via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And now it is official: Eagles have hired former Patriots’ assistant coach Matt Patricia as their new senior defensive assistant, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2023

Oddly enough, Patricia was still listed on the Patriots' website under the team's coaching staff when the Eagles made the first announcement. A short time later, he was also deleted from New England's coaching page.

The blurb on Patricia has since been deleted. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) April 20, 2023

Now it all makes sense. Sort of.

While Patricia had success in New England as a defensive coach, eventually winning three Super Bowls as the team's defensive coordinator, he is coming off a disastrous 2022 season where he was the Patriots offensive play-caller. With Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge in charge of the team's offense, New England -- and second-year QB Mac Jones -- took drastic steps back in just about every offensive category.

Patricia was given offensive duties last season despite having no experience as an offensive play-caller. Now he'll be back on the defensive side of the ball with Philadelphia.

Patricia had a three-year stint as the head coach of the Lions, but was just 13-29-1 and never led Detroit to a postseason berth. He was dismissed during the 2020 season when the team got off to a 4-7 start.

That is where Patricia coached current Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay, who has made it clear that he did not enjoy his time playing for Patricia in Detroit. So Patricia landing with the Eagles, who are fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, is a pretty interesting move on Philadelphia's part.