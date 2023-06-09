Watch CBS News
Sports

Matt Dermody designated for assignment by Red Sox

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Matt Dermody's stint with the Red Sox lasted just a few innings. The lefty starter is being designated for assignment by Boston after his outing against the Guardians in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Dermody was elevated from Triple-A ahead of Thursday night's game, and then allowed three runs (all coming off a pair of Jose Ramirez homers) over his four innings. He was tagged with the loss as Boston fell, 10-3, to Cleveland.

The 32-year-old's promotion was surrounded with controversy after his homophobic tweets from 2021 resurfaced ahead of the move. Boston now has a week to either trade Dermody or put him on waivers.

Moving on from Dermody opens up a spot on the active roster for outfielder Adam Duvall, who is expected to be activated from the 60-day IL ahead of Friday night's game against the Yankees in New York. Duvall fractured his left wrist while diving for a ball in the outfield on April 9. 

Duvall got off to an incredible start for the Red Sox, clubbing 10 extra-base hits -- four homers, five doubles, and a triple -- over the first eight games this season.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 7:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.