Matt Dermody designated for assignment by Red Sox

BOSTON -- Matt Dermody's stint with the Red Sox lasted just a few innings. The lefty starter is being designated for assignment by Boston after his outing against the Guardians in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Dermody was elevated from Triple-A ahead of Thursday night's game, and then allowed three runs (all coming off a pair of Jose Ramirez homers) over his four innings. He was tagged with the loss as Boston fell, 10-3, to Cleveland.

The 32-year-old's promotion was surrounded with controversy after his homophobic tweets from 2021 resurfaced ahead of the move. Boston now has a week to either trade Dermody or put him on waivers.

Moving on from Dermody opens up a spot on the active roster for outfielder Adam Duvall, who is expected to be activated from the 60-day IL ahead of Friday night's game against the Yankees in New York. Duvall fractured his left wrist while diving for a ball in the outfield on April 9.

Duvall got off to an incredible start for the Red Sox, clubbing 10 extra-base hits -- four homers, five doubles, and a triple -- over the first eight games this season.