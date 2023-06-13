Watch CBS News
Local News

MassWildlife asking people to report wild turkey sightings this summer

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Aggressive turkeys 'intimidating' Dedham residents
Aggressive turkeys 'intimidating' Dedham residents 01:57

BOSTON – If you cross paths with a wild turkey this summer, MassWildlife wants to hear from you.

The state is conducting its annual wild turkey count from June 1-August 31.

People can submit specific addresses for turkey sightings into an online form.

"The summer wild turkey survey is a fun way for people to connect with nature while contributing valuable data to MassWildlife biologists," MassWildlife said.

Click here for more information.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 9:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.