MassWildlife asking people to report wild turkey sightings this summer
BOSTON – If you cross paths with a wild turkey this summer, MassWildlife wants to hear from you.
The state is conducting its annual wild turkey count from June 1-August 31.
People can submit specific addresses for turkey sightings into an online form.
"The summer wild turkey survey is a fun way for people to connect with nature while contributing valuable data to MassWildlife biologists," MassWildlife said.
Click here for more information.
