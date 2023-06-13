MassWildlife asking people to report wild turkey sightings this summer

BOSTON – If you cross paths with a wild turkey this summer, MassWildlife wants to hear from you.

The state is conducting its annual wild turkey count from June 1-August 31.

People can submit specific addresses for turkey sightings into an online form.

"The summer wild turkey survey is a fun way for people to connect with nature while contributing valuable data to MassWildlife biologists," MassWildlife said.

Click here for more information.