Looking to buy a car? 71 vehicles abandoned at Boston's Logan Airport are now up for auction.

Looking to buy a car? Seventy-one vehicles that have been abandoned at Logan Airport parking lots in Boston are up for auction.

Massport has previously auctioned off abandoned cars found on its property in 2017 and 2022. In 2022, there were 92 vehicles up for auction.

"We do not know why people are leaving vehicles behind," a spokesperson for Massport told WBZ-TV.

The auction, which ends Thursday, is being run by JJ Kane and all the cars are available to view online. They are being kept on a lot in Shrewsbury.

"These items are typically sold to clear out parking space from vehicles abandoned on Massport property," the auction website says.

Among the brands for sale are Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen, Chevy, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Cadillac and Kia. There's a 2015 Mercedes-Benz SUV that had a high bid of nearly $5,000 on Wednesday afternoon, and a 2015 BMW SUV that had a bid of $6,000.

The newest vehicle appears to be a 2020 Kia Telluride SUV with a high bid of $11,000. One of the oldest is a 1993 Jaguar.

The 2020 Kia Telluride JJ Kane Auctions

Buyers should know that Massport and the auction company make no guarantees about the condition of the cars up for bid. Some of the pictured cars are clearly damaged.

"Abandoned vehicles have been sitting for extended periods of time and must be towed from the auction yard," the website says. "Vehicles are sold 'as is' and without titles."

According to Massachusetts law, the penalty for abandoning a vehicle is $250 for the first offense and $500 for subsequent violations. Anyone convicted could have their license revoked for three months or be prohibited from registering another car for a year.