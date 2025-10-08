Massive tree falls on two cars in Somerville, driver taken to hospital

A massive tree snapped at its roots and fell across Paulina Street in Somerville, Massachusetts and onto a porch of a house on the other side. People could hear it from down the street on Wednesday afternoon.

The tree landed on two cars, one of them was driving down the road when the tree fell on it and shattered the windshield.

"Out of nowhere I just hear a massive bang," said Manny Dias who lives two doors down from where the tree fell. "So, I come out of my room. I go to this balcony right here and I just see the wires going crazy and I said I hope nothing fell. I rushed down the stairs. I see the tree and a guy getting out of the car. He couldn't even believe it."

Witnesses said the driver of the car was able to get himself out. He was shaken but in good spirits, they said, with only minor cuts to his hand. Somerville officials told WBZ-TV that man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A tree fell onto two cars on Paulina Street in Somerville, Massachusetts on Oct. 8, 2025. CBS Boston

Lauren Hope and her roommate Lauren Lowe had just walked past that tree as it started to fall. "We had literally just stepped over the sidewalk," said Hope. "We were coming up our front stairs and that's when we heard it."

They said they saw the tree pulling on power lines and sparks shot in the air. "We were really thankful he was OK, and it didn't start a fire or anything," said Lowe.

The tree also fell over a street parked yellow Volkswagen owned by Joseph Mulkern. But when that car was pulled away, it showed little to no damage. It had missed the yellow bug by inches.

"I was walking back from the T and I saw a helicopter over and thought. What are the odds?" Mulkern said has walked home Wednesday afternoon. He could not believe his car was spared. "Bizarre. Lucky. Improbable that there was so little damage," he said.

Neighbors concerned about trees

There are growing concerns from multiple witnesses that WBZ-TV spoke to about the remaining trees on Paulina Street. Many of them are old and leaning into the road. Several have powerlines weaving through them.

Eddie Dias has lived in his house here for more than 60 years. "I don't know if this was the right thing to do but I would kid and say, 'Is this thing going to fall on my car someday?' I kind of feel like a jinx for saying that something could've seriously just happened here," said Eddie Dias. "I was kind of hoping there would be a city representative here right now because this is a concern."