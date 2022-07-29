Watch CBS News
MassDOT warns there will be extra noise during weekend Sumner Tunnel construction

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- The Sumner Tunnel will be closed as scheduled this weekend. Along with the traffic concerns, MassDOT is also warning East Boston residents that construction could be noisy. 

Demolition on wall panels of the East Boston side of the tunnel is taking place Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. at night. 

"Heavy noise levels are anticipated as part of this work," said MassDOT. 

The bridge is closed from 11 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday. 

Drivers should anticipate the closure will have a ripple effect on traffic in the city. 

Massport recommends giving yourself an extra hour to get to Logan Airport.

