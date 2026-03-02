Massachusetts man awaits word from family in Iran after strikes: "It's kind of paralyzed us"

A Burlington, Massachusetts man is sitting by his phone waiting for an update on his family in Iran. He hasn't heard from them since they took shelter from the U.S.-Israeli strikes in Tehran 72 hours ago.

"So, we either stay awake all the night, or you are sleeping and checking your phone. There's no way for us to contact them. We try. We text. We call, even with a landline," said Poya Sohrabi.

Sohrabi manages Cafe Vanak, a Persian Restaurant in Belmont, Massachusetts. He came to America five years ago. His sister was on her way to his niece's university to pick her up when the attacks hit. She told him the streets felt like they were waving.

"It was like 6 a.m., and she said we are in a shelter after being in the street. Then she got shelter in a subway station," said Sohrabi. "It's kind of paralyzed us we have no idea how to respond to this situation."

Like others, he is hoping a potential regime change in Iran can bring stability. WBZ talked to another employee who works at Cafe Vanak, and she said as much as people are happy, it is still war.

"I talk to most people that I know, and they say they hope it's the last time," said Sohrabi.

During an incident in January, Sohrabi said his 13-year-old cousin lost her eyesight when she was shot in the street. Due to communication issues, he didn't learn about it for a week.

"It's a war, so there are casualties, there are stressful days, and basically it's not like surgical interventions and attacks," said Sohrabi.

Now, all he can do is wait for a call.