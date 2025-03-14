Nine Walgreens stores will close across Massachusetts in March and April

Walgreens will close 9 stores in Massachusetts by the end of April

Walgreens will close 9 stores in Massachusetts by the end of April

Walgreens will close 9 stores in Massachusetts by the end of April

Walgreens is set to close nine stores across Massachusetts in March and April, the company has confirmed.

What stores are closing?

The stores closing in Massachusetts are:

38 West Main St., Norton, closing on March 17

525 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, closing on March 18

85 Huttleston Ave., Fairhaven, closing on March 19

99 Westfield St., West Springfield, closing on March 20

32 Union St., Easthampton, closing on March 25

625 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, closing on March 27

757 Gallivan Blvd., Boston, closing on April 28

800 River St., Haverhill, closing on April 28

256 Pleasant St., Methuen, closing on April 29

What should customers do?

Patients who get prescriptions filled at these Walgreens will have their prescriptions automatically transferred to the nearest Walgreens. The will also be able to transfer their prescriptions to any other Walgreens or receive free delivery for 90 days to help them transition.

Walgreens said it will send a letter to affected customers detailing their options. Customers may also speak to their Walgreens pharmacist about transferring their prescriptions.

Why are the stores closing?

The company announced earlier in March that it would be acquired by Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm. It has been a publicly funded company since 1927. In 2024, the company said it would close 1,200 stores nationwide. The Massachusetts closures are part of this plan. Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth announced a $1 billion cost-cutting plan after taking the helm in 2023 amidst low drug reimbursement rates and slower consumer spending.

"We will continue to execute our previously announced turnaround plan aimed at stabilizing the retail pharmacy, including our footprint optimization program. Increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs," the company said in a statement.

Finally, we previously announced we'd be closing 1200 stores over three years as part of our business strategy. This closure is part of that.