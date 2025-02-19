Heavy duty truck dealers say new electric vehicle requirement in Massachusetts is hurting sales

Mass. dealership says it's unable to sell new trucks because of new electric vehicle requirement

Buying a new heavy duty truck in Massachusetts is difficult right now and it's about to get harder.

Truck dealers across Massachusetts are complaining that a new requirement from Governor Maura Healey's administration is hurting their business. The new law mandates that 7% of all new medium and heavy duty truck sales are electric vehicles.

Heavy duty electric trucks in Massachusetts

Dealers says the demand isn't there yet and the technology is not up to scale to fit the industry.

At Peterbilt Stores New England in Plainville, there's a lot full of heavy duty trucks for sale, but no 2025 models.

"We really don't have the infrastructure in place to be able to accommodate that," said Matt Preston, Vice President of Peterbilt Stores New England. "Plus, we're very limited in the applications that we have for electric trucks so it really restricts what we can do."

Preston said that because of the new requirement, he has not ordered any trucks this year.

"We have customers coming in every day thinking they can order a new truck," Preston said. "The fact of the matter is, unless we have it on the lot today, we cannot order it."

Preston has been telling customers that whatever is on the lot is all they have.

"When these trucks are gone, it's it for Massachusetts," Preston said.

He said that he is not sure what the next step is once he sells all his remaining inventory in the state. He hopes that the state will reconsider the policy before it comes to that.

"There is an urgent need"

Environmentalists say that these regulations are essential to protect the quality of air in the state.

"I think there is an urgent need right, given the human health impacts for addressing diesel pollution, and I would say, the technology is ready, and it's getting better every day," said Jason Mathers with the Environmental Defense Fund.

"We've had over this past year about 35,000 zero emission trucks sold in the U.S."

The biggest concern for Preston is not having a seat at the table. He said that he wants the technology to be ready to support the trucking industry, but the government cannot force it on businesses.