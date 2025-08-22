These 10 "incredible" Massachusetts trails are being highlighted in a new tourism campaign

Visitors get the opportunity to walk on water with special trail at Framingham park

Visitors get the opportunity to walk on water with special trail at Framingham park

There's a new campaign in Massachusetts underway to promote 10 "signature" biking and walking trails in the state.

The MassTrails 10 initiative highlights trails from Cape Cod to the Connecticut River and beyond. An advertising campaign and the masstrails10.org website will show people how to get to the trails and feature recreational opportunities at each one.

"These trails are more than pathways — they are places where people connect, recharge, and discover the natural beauty of the Commonwealth," Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement inviting residents and visitors to explore the "incredible" trails. "Whether you are commuting, exercising, or simply enjoying the outdoors, our trail network is an essential part of Massachusetts' future."

The state says it has been working since 2019 to extend and connect 1,000 miles of shared-use paths.

The 10 trails selected for the campaign are:

Charles River Greenway

The nine-mile route goes along both sides of the Charles River between downtown Boston and Watertown Square. There's an additional three-mile extension that goes to Waltham.

Attractions along and near the trail include the Esplanade, Mount Auburn Cemetery and Harvard Square.

Northern Strand Community Trail

This 10-mile trail begins by Sullivan Square MBTA station and ends in Lynn, but you can take a three-mile extension to Nahant Beach. Trail-goers can head back to the Boston area on the water, as the end is near the Lynn Ferry Terminal.

The trail was originally built along the path of the Saugus Branch Railroad that was abandoned in 1958.

Minuteman Bikeway

The path that mimics the midnight ride of Paul Revere goes from Alewife Station to Bedford. It was constructed on the former Lexington branch of the Boston and Maine Railroad, the website says, and was the state's first rail trail when it opened in 1993.

Some historic sights to see near the trail include Lexington Battle Green, Minuteman Historical Park and Battle Road.

Neponset River Greenway

This relatively new trail covers 10 miles from the Andrew MBTA station in Boston to Mattapan Square via the Boston Harborwalk.

Walkers cross the Harvest River Bridge in Boston's Mattapan over the Neponset River on Dec. 8, 2020. The bridge is part of the Neponset River Greenway. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The mostly flat route is described as a "hidden gem" that travels through "scenic marshlands, historic neighborhoods, waterfront parks, and serene, wooded landscapes."

Bruce Freeman Rail Trail

The 15.5-mile trail goes from Lowell to West Concord and is named after a former Massachusetts state representative who championed it. Plans call for it to eventually connect to Framingham for a 25-mile ride.

Cape Cod Rail Trail

This 25-mile trail that starts in South Yarmouth and ends in Wellfleet goes through six Cape Cod towns. Cape Cod National Seashore beaches are a short ways off the trail.

You can get to the Cape Cod Rail Trail from Boston via the Cape Flyer train.

Mass Central Rail Trail Norwottuck Branch

The eight-mile trail from Northampton to Amherst features "bridges, mountain views, and intersections with other trails and paths," the website says.

The Massachusetts Central Rail Trail (Norwottuck Branch) masstrails10.org

One of the main attractions is the Norwottuck Rail Trail Bridge, which is a former railroad bridge that extends a quarter-mile over the Connecticut River.

Nashua River Rail Trail

This 25-mile trail goes from Ayer to Nashua, New Hampshire. The website says the path through woods and wetlands is perfect for families with young kids who want to tackle shorter portions of the trail.

Blackstone River Greenway

This is one of the shorter routes at under five miles between Uxbridge and Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Some of the attractions include the Millville Lock along the Blackstone Canal, and the Triad Bridge, which was intended to be an intersection of three railroad bridges.

The Blackstone River Greenway trail. masstrails10.org

Ashuwillticook Rail Trail

Located in far western Massachusetts, this 14-mile route offers views of Mount Greylock, the tallest mountain in the state. It runs from Pittsfield to Adams and follows the Hoosic River.

The website says this trail is known for its mountain views and its "incredible ecological diversity."