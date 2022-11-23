Last-minute shoppers scramble to find ingredients for traditional New England Thanksgiving dinner

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

LEXINGTON – With Thanksgiving less than 24 hours away, stores are slammed as people aim for the essential New England Thanksgiving.

"It's the one holiday everyone agrees on let's start with a turkey," Scott Wilson, owner of Wilson's Farm in Lexington, said. "Three busiest days here are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday before Thanksgiving."

Traditionally a turkey is roasted, but Wilson is seeing more people looking for brined turkeys with seasoning.

"Gives it just a little more flavor," Wilson said.

People are also saying goodbye to buying mass quantities of potatoes or vegetables to feed their family.

Wilson says people want quick-to-grab, pre-made items, like potatoes that are already mashed.

Cranberries remain a hot item and a New England staple. Apple pie is too. A shop in East Walpole has been closing at 1 p.m. every day this week because they ran out of pies.

"Everyone is in full blown pie hysteria right now because Thanksgiving is tomorrow," Andrea Taber, owner of Ever So Humble Pie in East Walpole said. "Most people celebrate Thanksgiving, not everyone celebrates Christmas or Easter, so it's our busiest holiday."

If you are looking for salad items at area stores, expect there to be plenty. Wilson said they sell less lettuce this week than any other time of the year. He said people don't want salad on Thanksgiving.