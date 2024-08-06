Tax free weekend is coming up in Massachusetts. Here's what you can and can't buy at a discount.

BOSTON - It's almost tax free weekend in Massachusetts. Here's what to know about the annual sales tax holiday that many in the state circle on their calendar when planning a big-ticket purchase.

When is tax free weekend in Massachusetts?

The Legislature this year approved the 2024 Massachusetts sales tax holiday weekend for Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11. On those days, the state sales tax of 6.25% will be waived on most retail items.

What can you buy on tax free weekend in Massachusetts?

The sales tax holiday exemption applies to retail items that cost less than $2,500. All retail businesses in the state that are open that weekend must participate.

Do online purchases qualify for Massachusetts' tax free weekend?

Yes, eligible internet shopping purchases made on tax free weekend will qualify for the exemption.

What purchases do not qualify for the sales tax holiday in Massachusetts?

Mass.gov has a list of items that do not qualify for the sales tax holiday. They are:

meals

cars

motorboats

telecommunications services

gas

steam

electricity

tobacco products

marijuana or marijuana products

alcohol

layaway sales

Why is there a tax free weekend in Massachusetts?

Former Gov. Charlie Baker in 2018 signed a bill into law that raised the minimum wage, required paid leave for workers and mandated an annual sales tax holiday in Massachusetts. The tax free weekend happens in August because that is typically a slow month for retailers.

How much does the sales tax holiday benefit Massachusetts businesses?

The Retailers Association of Massachusetts told WBZ-TV last year that "mom and pop" stores can see a majority of their sales for the month of August during the tax free weekend. But the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation has called annual sales tax holidays "ineffective," saying customers just shift the timing of big purchases that they were already going to make.