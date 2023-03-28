Watch CBS News
Massachusetts State Trooper dragged by car during traffic stop in Fall River

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FALL RIVER - A Massachusetts State Trooper was dragged by a car during a traffic stop in Fall River early Tuesday morning.

Police say the trooper pulled over a driver around 12:30 a.m. at Pleasant and 17th streets for a "motor vehicle violation."

As the trooper talked to the driver, police said the woman started to drive away. The trooper reached into the car to stop her, but was dragged about 100 feet before she escaped.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was treated and released. He then went back to work around 4 a.m.

The driver has not been found yet.



First published on March 28, 2023 / 11:15 AM

