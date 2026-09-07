Massachusetts State Police hire independent firm to monitor training academy reforms

Massachusetts State Police have hired an independent agency to monitor reforms to the academy following a recruit's death nearly two years ago.

The department also announced it's ready to move forward with a new training class.

Enrique Delgado-Garcia was just weeks away from finishing his training at the State Police Academy in New Braintree when he was seriously hurt in a boxing exercise on Sept. 12, 2024, and died. He was 25 years old.

Enrique Delgado-Garcia. Delgado-Garcia family

Four troopers were later criminally charged in connection with his death and suspended. An independent report conducted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) recommended 103 reforms to the academy this past May.

The agency hired by state police, PFM Group Consulting LLC (PFMGC), will make sure those reforms are implemented.

"Reform can be hard to sustain, which is where we come in, over the next five years we will track the Department's progress against the IACP recommendations, look closely at outcomes, and give the Department candid assessments of what is working and what still needs attention," said Seth Williams, who will be part of the monitoring team. He leads PFMGC's law enforcement practice.

The start of this year's training class was delayed until some of the most critical reforms could be adopted.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said the new recruit class will begin training in the final week of October. The class was scheduled to start in June but was delayed until 31 priority recommendations were implemented. The top recommendation was a permanent end to boxing.