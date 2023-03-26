Watch CBS News
Massachusetts State Police recover patrol rifle stolen from cruiser in Malden

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MALDEN – Massachusetts State Police have recovered a patrol rifle that was stolen from a marked cruiser in Malden last week.

Police said on Sunday that the rifle was recovered "in the Greater Boston area" but did not release additional details. Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team the rifle was recovered in Malden.

"There is no evidence that the rifle was used in the commission of a subsequent crime," state police said.

According to the I-Team, surveillance video helped investigators track down the rifle. Sources said at least one juvenile was involved.

The cruiser was locked and parked in a garage at the Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments on Thursday when it was stolen. I-Team sources said the thieves broke in and stole the rifle and ammunition from a locked compartment inside the SUV.

A broken lock was visible from the driver's door when it was towed from the garage.

Police did not say if any charges have been filed.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 1:59 PM

