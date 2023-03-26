Massachusetts State Police recover patrol rifle stolen from cruiser in Malden

MALDEN – Massachusetts State Police have recovered a patrol rifle that was stolen from a marked cruiser in Malden last week.

Police said on Sunday that the rifle was recovered "in the Greater Boston area" but did not release additional details. Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team the rifle was recovered in Malden.

"There is no evidence that the rifle was used in the commission of a subsequent crime," state police said.

According to the I-Team, surveillance video helped investigators track down the rifle. Sources said at least one juvenile was involved.

The cruiser was locked and parked in a garage at the Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments on Thursday when it was stolen. I-Team sources said the thieves broke in and stole the rifle and ammunition from a locked compartment inside the SUV.

A broken lock was visible from the driver's door when it was towed from the garage.

Police did not say if any charges have been filed.