State lawmakers renew push for bill that bans body size discrimination

BOSTON - Linda Ayrapetov has a great job at a local university and is working toward her doctorate in education -- but her weight has long been a source of societal scorn -- both subtle and overt.

"We are discriminated against," she says, "and we don't want to be and shouldn't be -- just because of the way we look."

And with that in mind, she looks hopefully upon two bills now before Massachusetts state lawmakers -- H1705 and S1108.

They would make it illegal to discriminate on the basis of body type -- weight or height -- just like it already is for things like race, religion, gender, and age.

"An act to prohibit body size discrimination is absolutely necessary here in Massachusetts as an equal right issue," says one of the authors -- Democratic State Representative Tram Nguyen.

Nguyen says she's encouraged by the outspoken support she's received -- but is well aware that similar bills have unsuccessfully kicked around the State House for at least a decade -- battling some widespread misconceptions.

"They imagine that I'm lazy," says Ayrapetov, "that I sit on the couch all day and eat a lot of junk food -- and that I'm not thinking about those things."

Indeed, many studies have concluded that those who are overweight often get unfairly passed over in many settings -- but especially in the workplace.

"It's not only affecting people getting hired or getting promoted," says Rep. Nguyen, "but it's also they're earning potential."

Right now, Michigan is the only state with a specific law to protect people from being discriminated against because of their body type -- but New York, New Jersey and Vermont are all considering such bills.

"As someone in a larger body," says Ayrapetov, "I've kind of learned to live in the world a little differently and to navigate things a little differently. So, this would just help us not to have to do that as much."

With a history of eating disorders, Ayrapetov knows all too well how the stigma of weight can trigger anxiety and depression.

But she now does a podcast focused on "self-love" and "body positivity -- and believes making this bill into law would be a good reflection on Massachusetts.