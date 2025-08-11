Member of pro-Palestinian group arrested for vandalism at Massachusetts State House

An Everett man associated with a radical group targeting prominent government buildings is facing charges after the Massachusetts State House in Boston was vandalized with paint last month.

Jeremaiah Yusuf Sawaqed, 25, of Everett, was arrested Thursday and arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Sawaqed was charged with vandalism and destruction of property, vandalizing a war or veterans memorial and possession, transportation or use of a hoax device or substance.

Detectives say the 25-year-old is part of a group called the Direct-Action Movement for Palestinian Liberation (DAMPL), which investigators consider an extreme anti-Zionist organization that endorses violent resistance.

For weeks, investigators have been trying to track down the vandal behind the destruction at the Massachusetts State House in July that left white paint splattered all over the stairs and pillars and the George Washington Statue in Boston Public Garden in June.

In the George Washington Statue vandalism, detectives say he was seen on surveillance video, with distinctive clothing, throwing white paint. Police say the statue was also defaced with red spray painted pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas messages.

Explosive devices found

During the State House vandalism, investigators said they followed white paint footprints believed to be Sawaqed's and found two explosive devices planted in Boston Common where families, children and tourists go.

Someone splattered white paint and sprayed black paint onto the front entrance of the Massachusetts State House in Boston on July 23, 2025. CBS Boston

Detectives say they connected a social media post to Sawaqed's IP address and cellphone which said, "This morning, the Direct-Action Movement for Palestinian Liberation targeted the Massachusetts State House with paint mixed with feces and lit homemade flares on its gates..."

Intelligence agencies from New York and Toronto had been looking into the suspect, saying Sawaqed made a concerning social media post stating, "In order to bring forth the change that you are demanding and calling for, you must bring forth the disruption and disturbances by hindering the entrances into these capitols, into these city halls, municipal buildings."

They tipped off Federal officials in Boston about Sawaqed.

Police said Sawaqed was also suspected of being behind vandalism at MIT in July. Bail was set at $30,000.