Massachusetts State House fire ruled accidental; building to reopen Thursday

BOSTON - Investigators now say the fire that broke out in the basement of the State House on Beacon Hill was accidental and the building will reopen Thursday.

Investigators blame electrical faults in two lines for sparking the fire that started Tuesday afternoon. They said there's no evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

No one was hurt but the fire forced everyone in the State House to evacuate and the building remained closed Wednesday.

Crews on Wednesday focused on clearing out the leftover odors and they're working with Eversource on upgrading the transformer lines.