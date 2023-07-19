Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts State House fire ruled accidental; building to reopen Thursday

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Investigators say the fire that broke out at the state house was accidental
Investigators say the fire that broke out at the state house was accidental 00:34

BOSTON - Investigators now say the fire that broke out in the basement of the State House on Beacon Hill was accidental and the building will reopen Thursday.

Investigators blame electrical faults in two lines for sparking the fire that started Tuesday afternoon. They said there's no evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

No one was hurt but the fire forced everyone in the State House to evacuate and the building remained closed Wednesday.

Crews on Wednesday focused on clearing out the leftover odors and they're working with Eversource on upgrading the transformer lines.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 5:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.