Massachusetts State House evacuated due to electrical fire

BOSTON - The Massachusetts State House had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon because of an electrical fire in the basement, State Police said.

Smoke has spread to other parts of the building, according to authorities. The fire was in a transformer room and crews have to wait for the utility company to cut power before they can try to put the fire out, police said.

The Boston Fire Department was on scene just after 2 p.m. Bowdoin, Beacon, Hancock and Dern streets were all closed to the public.