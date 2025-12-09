Massachusetts regulators expected to pass social consumption of cannabis on Thursday

Members of the Cannabis Control Commission, the regulatory body that oversees the legal cannabis industry in Massachusetts, told WBZ that they expect to pass regulations for social consumption on Thursday.

"I am pleased, that as promised, we're going to be able to get this finished," CCC Chair Shannon O'Brien said in an exclusive interview with WBZ-TV.

Social use at dispensaries, lounges

Social consumption would allow cannabis businesses to allow customers to use their products on site. That could include at dispensaries, lounges, or even at yoga studios.

Once the regulations are formally approved, O'Brien says it will be up for municipalities to decide whether they want social consumption sites.

"They have a significant hand in making sure it fits with the sort of local nature and culture of that community," O'Brien said.

The first social consumption license would be reserved for members of the CCC's social equity program. Licensees would also be subjected to safeguards.

"Cannot co-mingle with alcohol"

"We mandated that licensees must have a rideshare plan. They cannot co-mingle alcohol with cannabis at their sites, they must serve food and water," said Kimberly Roy, the CCC's health and safety Commissioner.

Brian Keith, the founder and COO of Rooted In dispensary in Boston told WBZ the approval of social consumption regulations has been much anticipated.

"Tourists always ask, where can I smoke this? Where can I consume this? So, I think being able to say we can do it right here on site, that absolutely helps our business and I think it helps other cannabis dispensaries as well," Keith said.