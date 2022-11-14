Watch CBS News
Mass. communities looking for snow plow drivers

By Christina Hager

Mass. communities preparing for winter weather
WALPOLE - Mother Nature has Massachusetts pivoting abruptly. "It was nice and hot. It didn't really feel like fall; it kind of felt a little bit like summer," said Danesha Stevenson, describing the weather in Boston the last couple weekends.

Now, meteorologists are forecasting snow in the state this week. "Yea, well you can keep it," said John Powell who lives in Plainville.

Massachusetts transportation officials hope they'll be ready after begging for snow plow drivers for months. There has been help wanted signs along state highways and sprinkled throughout communities.

Some say the state should consider loosening strict licensing requirements for plow drivers.

"DPWs...we used to be able to train drivers in-house to get them their CDL and we can no longer do that," said Norfolk Public Works Director Blair Crane. "That has certainly thinned out the amount of people out there that we can employ for snow plowing."

He said he has enough drivers to get by, but in nearby Walpole, the DPW director said his office is scrambling to get more crews on board. He said the town ideally needs 40 to 50 more pieces of equipment, and has increased wages, adding a pay incentive even if it doesn't snow.  

Christina Hager
Christina Hager is an Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter with the I-Team at WBZ-TV News.

November 14, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

