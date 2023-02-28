Healey faces her first snowstorm as Massachusetts Governor

WESTON -- Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey met with MassDOT workers Tuesday morning as she handles her first snowstorm since taking over office.

Healey was joined by Lieutenant Gov. Kim Driscoll, and MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver at the MassDOT Highway Division Property in Weston.

"I'm in a kid who grew up with New England. I think all of us understand something about the vagaries of the weather. The bottom line is always being prepared," Healey said on Tuesday.

Gulliver added there were about 1,600 pieces of equipment out of the roads Tuesday morning. He said crews have been working since last night, putting down salt and plowing the snow.

"Road conditions [this morning] are pretty good. If you go further west, you're going to see some more slippery conditions, especially on local roadways and connecting roads, and those on and off-ramps do get slippery. But right now, we're feeling pretty good about where we are," Gulliver said late Tuesday morning. "As the night goes on and the temperature drops, there are chances for some of those areas to freeze. We're going to be keeping staff on overnight tonight. Smaller numbers to make sure we have enough staff to treat those areas."

Gulliver added that they will probably keep crews on for the rest of the week because at this time of year, there is a cycle of melting and freezing.

When Gov. Healey was asked if she feels lucky the winter hasn't been that bad, she said not to jinx it since there's still plenty of time for another storm.