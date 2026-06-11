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Massachusetts sets tax-free weekend date for August

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
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Neal Riley

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Mark your calendars: We now know when tax-free weekend is coming to Massachusetts this summer.

The Legislature announced Thursday that the sales tax holiday will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9. 

On those days, the 6.25% sales tax in Massachusetts will be waived for most retail items, though there are some key exceptions.

A law passed in 2018 mandates a sales tax holiday weekend in the state every August, which is typically a slower time for retailers. Advocates say it helps small businesses, while critics say it only changes the timing of big-ticket purchases that customers were going to make anyway.

The state said the 2025 sales tax holiday generated $3.65 million in indirect tax revenues "due to increased economic activity."

What can you buy under the sales tax exemption in Massachusetts?

Most retail items that cost under $2,500 at stores will be tax-free that weekend. Purchases made online for eligible items during the sales tax holiday also qualify for the exemption.

If you're buying several items at one time and go over $2,500, they are all still eligible for the sales tax exemption.

What doesn't qualify for sales tax weekend in Massachusetts

Here's the list of things that cannot be bought tax-free that weekend, according to Mass.gov.

  • Meals
  • Motor vehicles
  • Motorboats
  • Telecommunications services
  • Gas
  • Steam
  • Electricity
  • Tobacco products
  • Marijuana or marijuana products
  • Alcoholic beverages, and
  • Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

Items bought by corporations, or items bought by people for business use also remain taxable.

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