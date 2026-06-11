Massachusetts sets tax-free weekend date for August

Mark your calendars: We now know when tax-free weekend is coming to Massachusetts this summer.

The Legislature announced Thursday that the sales tax holiday will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9.

On those days, the 6.25% sales tax in Massachusetts will be waived for most retail items, though there are some key exceptions.

A law passed in 2018 mandates a sales tax holiday weekend in the state every August, which is typically a slower time for retailers. Advocates say it helps small businesses, while critics say it only changes the timing of big-ticket purchases that customers were going to make anyway.

The state said the 2025 sales tax holiday generated $3.65 million in indirect tax revenues "due to increased economic activity."

What can you buy under the sales tax exemption in Massachusetts?

Most retail items that cost under $2,500 at stores will be tax-free that weekend. Purchases made online for eligible items during the sales tax holiday also qualify for the exemption.

If you're buying several items at one time and go over $2,500, they are all still eligible for the sales tax exemption.

What doesn't qualify for sales tax weekend in Massachusetts

Here's the list of things that cannot be bought tax-free that weekend, according to Mass.gov.

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages, and

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

Items bought by corporations, or items bought by people for business use also remain taxable.