Massachusetts drivers frustrated by rising gas prices: "I had to get a second job"

Average U.S. gas prices have now climbed above $4 per gallon on Tuesday amid the war in Iran. In Massachusetts, prices are just below the national average by about 20 cents.

A Shell station in Foxboro, Massachusetts has some of the highest gas prices around with regular costing $4.25 a gallon. Brianna Perry says she's thankful she does not have to drive every day. "Definitely a lot more and my gas tank is bigger too since I got a new car," Perry said.

AAA Northeast says since the war Iran began on Feb 28, prices at the pump have risen 91 cents.

"As we are talking, the average in Massachusetts is $3.81 a gallon, a week ago was $3.76. A year ago, if you want to kind of look at where we were this time last year, it was $2.97 gallon," Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast said.

Diesel fuel at the Shell station on Commercial Street in Foxboro is $5.99 a gallon.

One driver says she's feeling it at the pump every week. "I'm probably going to fill up and pay about $75," a driver named Megan said. "I typically pay about $45 dollars."

She says the increase is impacting her everyday life as she provides for her family. "I had to get a second job just to be able to afford groceries, gas, car insurance," she said. "It's everything is affecting us."

Lewis Downing says he drives a truck about 400 miles a day. It typically costs him around $130 to fill up. "We are at $207 to fill it up, so there is the increase in right there in gas," Downing said. "I am doing diesel at $6 dollars, it was lower than that not long ago."

Schieldrop says without any clear signs of the conflict in the Middle East ending soon, he says these prices will steadily climb which adds to the frustration and anxiety many drivers are feeling.

"Gas prices rising makes my wallet get a lot thinner and makes it tough to buy groceries and whatever else I want to buy," Christine Volpe said.

"We're all just trying to survive," Megan said. "It's not fair."