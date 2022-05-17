Watch CBS News
Massachusetts reports COVID positivity rate at 9.12%, 30 additional deaths over 3 days

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,425 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has increased to 9.12%.

There were 30 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.

Currently, there are 803 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 78 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,678,118. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,291.

There were 30,834 total new tests reported.

May 17, 2022

