Massachusetts raptor rescue needs help to continue mission

Massachusetts bird rescue raising money for new vehicle to continue mission

SHREWSBURY - Jessica Zorge lives her life ready to lend a hand. "Day and night, holidays, weekends, whenever we get the phone call, we try our best to help," she said.

Her mission is taking birds of prey under her wing. Her Shrewsbury nonprofit, Raptor Tales Rescue, recovers and rehabs hawks, owls, eagles, and falcons - all thanks to grants and donations.

More than 420 raptors rescued

"Since 2020 when we formed, we've taken in over 420 raptors to date," said the wildlife rehabilitator and educator.

How long the birds stay - months or up to a year - varies, depending on the injury. That means a lot of medical care, and a lot of food. Hundreds of dollars' worth of rodents every few weeks.

But now… her wings are clipped by a big, unexpected expense.

"It really breaks our hearts when we get those calls knowing there's something sitting out in a roadway, in a field, in someone's backyard that we can't get to," she said.

Jessica Zorge of Raptor Tales Rescue of Shrewsbury. CBS Boston

Jessica's 2013 SUV with 170,000 miles finally died. She and her volunteer partners created an online fundraiser, humbly asking for help.

"We're not picky at all. Newer, maybe low miles. This one has been fantastic. We've had turtles, turkey, fox, so many raptors inside of it. Just something that can fit a few crates and our equipment," Jessica said.

Keys to get back on the road - and to the animals who need her care.

"They hold a very special place in my heart. They're fierce amazing creatures. I just feel like every opportunity should be given to give them that second chance to send them back to freedom," Jessica added.