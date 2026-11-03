What time do polls open and close in Massachusetts for today's midterms?

It's time to vote in the 2026 midterm elections in Massachusetts. Here's what you need to know about when polls open and close Tuesday.

What time do polls open and close in Massachusetts?

Polls across Massachusetts will open at 7 a.m Tuesday.

They will all close at 8 p.m.

Registered voters will be allowed to cast a ballot as long as you're in line at your polling place by 8 p.m.

When does voter registration end for the 2026 midterm elections?

The deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts this year was Saturday, Oct. 24.

Massachusetts does not allow anyone to register to vote on Election Day, but that could change if Question 4 passes this year.

Early voting in Massachusetts was held between Oct. 17 and Oct. 30.

Though it's too late to apply for a mail-in ballot, if you have one and have not sent it in already, you can still submit it by dropping it off in person at your local election office or at a secure drop box in your city or town.

To find your polling place you can visit the Secretary of State's website.

When will results be announced?

Unofficial results will be announced by poll workers shortly after the polls close. These results will not include write-in, provisional, military or overseas ballots.

Official results are certified by local clerks and submitted to the Massachusetts Secretary of State. These are typically released within 15 days after the election.