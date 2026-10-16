Here's when early voting starts in Massachusetts and where to vote

Early voting gets underway in Massachusetts this weekend. Here's what to know about when you can vote early and how to cast your ballot.

Massachusetts state law calls for a 14-day early voting period, beginning 17 days before the date of the general election and ending on the Friday before Election Day, which is Nov. 3, 2026.

This year, early voting for the 2026 general election in Massachusetts is happening between Oct. 17 and Oct. 30. The law requires all cities and towns to offer some weekend voting, though the number of hours offered depends on the size of the community.

That means every resident will have the chance to vote in their city or town on the weekends of Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25. Many towns only have limited or no voting hours altogether on Fridays.

The Massachusetts secretary of state's website has a full list of early voting days and locations.

In Boston, early voting is offered every day of the two-week period. On weekdays, residents can vote at Boston City Hall. Early voting is also taking place at community centers, schools and libraries.

No appointment is needed for early voting. Lines can be longer on weekends, and there's concern this year that voters may need to spend more time than usual at their polling place because there are nine ballot questions to be decided.

Voters who fill out a mail-in ballot also have the option of dropping it off during early voting hours.

Notable races on the ballot this year include races for Massachusetts governor and a U.S. Senate seat.