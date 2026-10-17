You can still register to vote for Election Day 2026 in Massachusetts. Here's how.

Election Day 2026 is rapidly approaching. Even though in Massachusetts you can't register on the same day as the election, there is still time to register to vote this year before the deadline arrives.

This year's election is taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here's what you need to know about registering to vote so you can cast your ballot in Massachusetts.

What is the deadline to register to vote for Election Day in Massachusetts?

The deadline for voter registration in Massachusetts for this November's election is Saturday, Oct. 24.

You cannot register to vote on Election Day in Massachusetts.

If you register to vote today, can you vote in Massachusetts 2026 midterm elections?

Yes, you can vote on Election Day if you registered to vote before the Oct. 24 deadline.

If you are voting for the first time in Massachusetts, you may be asked to show identification. Acceptable examples of identification are a driver's license, a state ID card, a recent utility bill, a rent receipt or lease, a copy of a voter registration affidavit, a letter from a school dormitory or housing office, or any other printed identification that includes your name and address.

What do you need to register to vote?

You can register to vote in Massachusetts online, by mail, or in person.

You must have a signature on file with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) in order to register online.

To register by mail, you can print, fill out and sign the voter registration form. Forms must be postmarked by the Oct. 24 deadline.

Residents can also register in person at local town clerks' offices, Board of Registrars offices, the Office of the Sec. of the Commonwealth Elections Division or the Sec. of the Commonwealth's regional offices.

On a registration form, you must confirm citizenship. A Massachusetts driver's license number is required, or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Whichever identification you provide will be verified through the RMV. If the number cannot be verified, you'll be asked to present another ID that shows your name and address on or before Election Day.

What happens if you miss the voter registration deadline in Massachusetts?

If you miss the Oct. 24 deadline for voter registration, you are not allowed to cast your ballot in this year's election.

That could change in future elections. Question 4 on this year's ballot deals with same-day voter registrations. A "yes" vote would let eligible citizens register to vote or update their voter registration address at their polling place on Election Day.

Can you register to vote on Election Day in New Hampshire?

In New Hampshire, voters can register on Election Day. You'll be required to show proof of identity, age, U.S. citizenship and primary residence. You'll also need to fill out a voter registration form.

The New Hampshire Secretary of State's website has a list of examples of documents you can use to prove each required qualification.