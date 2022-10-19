Watch CBS News
Massachusetts now has an official dinosaur - the podokesaurus holyokensis

BOSTON - The podokesaurus holyokensis is now the official dinosaur of Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker joined legislators at the Museum of Science Wednesday morning for a ceremonial signing of the legislation.

State Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis, who represents Ashland and Framingham, started the campaign two years ago hoping to inspire children to learn what it's like to make a law in Massachusetts. 

October 19, 2022

