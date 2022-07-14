Massachusetts reports 18 new monkeypox cases; vaccine availability 'severely limited'

BOSTON - Eighteen more monkeypox cases were reported in Massachusetts over the past week, bringing the state total to 49 since the first patient was diagnosed in mid-May.

Earlier in July, Massachusetts received 2,000 monkeypox vaccine doses. Appointments are being offered at four locations, but are only available to those most at risk.

Clinics offering the monkeypox vaccine CBS News

"Due to extremely limited national availability of vaccine, the JYNNEOS vaccine in Massachusetts remains severely limited at this time," the Department of Public Health said.

More appointment sites will be added when the state gets more vaccines. The Associated Press reported Thursday that thousands more doses will soon be shipping to the United States after the FDA finished inspecting an overseas plant where they are made.

At-risk individuals include those who have had a sexual partner in the past two weeks diagnosed with monkeypox, or someone who has been identified to be at risk by contact tracing. The vaccine is a two-dose treatment, with shots administered 28 days apart.

"Gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men continue to make up a large proportion of the cases identified to date," DPH said. "However, the risk is not limited to the LGBTQ community, and anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk."