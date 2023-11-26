Massachusetts must ensure "budget reflects what we value" for migrant families, Boston city councilor says

Keller: Mass. must ensure "budget reflects what we value" with migrant housing

BOSTON – Massachusetts, like many states around the country, continues to deal with an influx of migrant families and the struggle to find the best way to provide shelter for them.

Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune said it is critical for Massachusetts to find a way to support migrants while remaining fiscally responsible.

"This has been a difficult issue for the Commonwealth. It's been a difficult issue for the governor, the legislature. My office has been really deeply involved in this issue before it was even on anyone's radar, before I was an elected official," Louijeune said.

Louijeune said that Massachusetts should reflect its legal obligations in its budget discussions.

"We are a right to shelter state for families. So we have an obligation to make sure that folks have shelter," she said. "Here we are in the holiday season having just celebrated Thanksgiving understanding the importance of family and togetherness and in making sure during this cold weather that folks have a place to call home. So it is up to us to really make sure our budget reflects what we value. And we value being a Commonwealth that is welcoming to all."

