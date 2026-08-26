It costs more for families to live comfortably in Massachusetts than in any other state, report finds

It costs more for families to live comfortably in Massachusetts than in any other state, according to a recent report.

The study from financial planning website SmartAsset said a family of four in Massachusetts needs an income of $329,555 in order to live comfortably. That's a nearly 6% increase from last year.

For a single adult in Massachusetts, an annual salary of $127,213 is required to live comfortably. That ranks only behind Hawaii at $129,002.

Living comfortably means using 50% of income for housing, healthcare, utilities and other necessities, 30% for discretionary spending and 20% for savings and retirement. SmartAsset used MIT's living wage calculator to come up with cost estimates.

California and Hawaii are the only other two states where a family of four needs more than $300,000 to live comfortably. The report said that in most states, a family needs at least $200,000 a year to live comfortably.

The median price for a single-family home in Massachusetts is $665,000, according to the latest data from The Warren Group.

All of New England is in the top 20. The most affordable state in the region is Maine, where a family of four needs an income of just over $250,000 in order to live comfortably.

Earlier this year, SmartAsset reported that Boston was the sixth-most expensive city in the country. The report said that a single adult needs $139,776 to live in Boston and a family of four needs $337,875.