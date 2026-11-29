After a stormy Thanksgiving, another round of heavy rain and gusty winds is on the way to start the work week.

The WBZ-TV weather team has declared Monday a Next Weather Alert, with heavy rain and isolated damaging winds expected to impact the Monday morning commute.

Ahead of the storm, Sunday will feature sunshine, lighter winds, and mild temperatures, with temperatures reaching the mid-50s.

It will end up being the pick of the long holiday weekend. However, low pressure will slide across the Ohio River Valley, bringing a swath of moisture that will cause clouds to increase later in the day.

Rain will develop after midnight and become moderate to heavy at times, especially south of Boston and across Cape Cod and the Islands, as winds increase out of the south. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph across southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape. Isolated outages are possible. This is also where the heaviest rain is expected to fall.

Some areas south of Boston could pick up 1–2 inches of rainfall within a 4–6 hour window Monday morning.

There is even a chance of embedded thunderstorms which would enhance the rainfall. Be sure to take it slow and allow plenty of extra time for your Monday morning commute.

It will still be a slow go north and west of Boston, with up to 1 inch of rain likely. Winds will not be as strong in these areas, but gusts could still reach up to 35 mph.

This system is a fast mover, so the rain is expected to end by midday, followed by some quick clearing and mild temperatures.

However, a cold front will move through during the afternoon, bringing another round of gusty winds, this time out of the northwest. The strongest winds this time will be across the higher terrain of Worcester County and southern New Hampshire. Winds have the potential to gust up to 50 mph in the afternoon and evening.

As the low-pressure system quickly exits, winds will gradually diminish overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.