Vice President Kamala Harris has won the popular vote in Massachusetts for the 2024 election over former President Donald Trump, CBS News projects, and along with it the state's 11 electoral votes. CBS Boston is tracking votes, county by county, as they are counted. You can see how your county voted for president below.

Julie Eich Julie Eich is managing editor of the Northeast region for CBSNews.com. She previously worked at CBS Boston for more than 20 years. Her prior experience includes WBBM in Chicago, WCAU in Philadelphia and WJAR in Providence.