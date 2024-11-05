Massachusetts election results and maps show live vote count for 2024 races

BOSTON - Massachusetts voters went through a long ballot in the 2024 election.

In addition to the presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, there was a race to decide between incumbent Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Republican challenger John Deaton, House races to determine and state Legislature races to settle. There were also five ballot questions to answer, including Question 2 about the MCAS and Question 5 regarding an increase in the minimum wage for tipped workers.

See live election results for Massachusetts as they come in:

President - Massachusetts election results

U.S. Senate - Massachusetts election results

U.S. Representative - Massachusetts election results

State races and ballot initiatives via the Associated Press

Question 1 results - State Auditor authority

Question 2 results - MCAS graduation requirement

Question 3 results - Rideshare drivers' union

Question 4 results - Legalize psychedelic drugs

Question 5 results - Minimum wage for tipped workers

Massachusetts State Senate election results

Massachusetts State Representative election results