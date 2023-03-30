Deadly pedestrian crashes up 35 percent in Massachusetts, report says

BOSTON - A new report shows a big jump in deadly pedestrian crashes in Massachusetts last year.

The report from the advocacy group WalkBoston said 75 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in 2021. In 2022, that number jumped to 101. That's a 35 percent increase.

Boston saw the most pedestrian deaths in 2022 with 12, followed by Worcester with seven and Chicopee with five. Most of the victims were age 50 and older. The majority also occurred in the dark, either before sunrise or after sunset, in impoverished neighborhoods. Ten of the deadly crashes were hit-and-runs.

"The sharp rise in fatal crashes is extremely troubling," said WalkBoston Deputy Director Brendan Kearney. "Unsafe road design is creating fatal consequences for communities across the Commonwealth. Designing our streets to reduce illegal speeding -- targeting the most dangerous locations first for fixes -- will save lives."