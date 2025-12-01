New Massachusetts high school graduation framework proposed to replace MCAS requirement

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has unveiled her proposal for new high school graduation guidelines in the state, to replace the MCAS graduation requirement, which voters repealed last year

Under Healey's plan revealed Monday, students would be required to complete courses that line up with what they'd need to get into college.

Students would have to show they've completed and understood the classes by putting together a portfolio or final project, such as a capstone.

They would also take an exam at the end of the course, but passing it would not be a requirement to graduate high school.

"No single test will represent a barrier to graduation for any student, and the 10th Grade MCAS exam would be phased out as part of this new framework," the governor's office said in a statement.

Students will also have to learn financial literacy.

The Healey Administration said the proposal, which is not finalized, came after months of feedback from parents, teachers, students, and business leaders.

There will be a hearing on December 17 for the public to share feedback on the framework.

Massachusetts high school graduation requirements

The new framework includes seven steps organized into three categories: foundation of learning, demonstration of mastery, and preparation for what's next.

The requirements are defined as helping students "build a strong academic foundation, demonstrate mastery of course content, show their creativity and develop real-world problem-solving skills."

"The foundation of learning" requirements include students completing a "rigorous program of study that aligns with admissions requirements for higher education."

"The demonstration of mastery" section would require students to complete a capstone or portfolio, along with an assessment at the end of specific courses. The capstone or portfolio will be scored locally, but the state will score the course assessments.

Students will also be asked to "develop and maintain an individual career and academic plan," complete the FAFSA, MASFA, or opt out, and develop financial literacy skills. The "prepared for what's next" section will also give students the opportunity to earn seals of distinction, which it currently awards for biliteracy.

To read the entire proposal, click here.

Graduation requirements for 2026

After the MCAS graduation requirement was voted out in 2024, the Department of Early and Secondary Education (DESE) instituted a new set of temporary requirements for students graduating in 2026.

To graduate, students were required to complete:

Two years of high school English language arts classes

Two years of integrated math or one year of geometry and algebra

One year of biology, physics, chemistry, technology or an engineering class

The temporary plan also included requiring students graduating in 2027 to take one year of U.S. history. It's unclear if that still will be required under the new proposal.