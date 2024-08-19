Downpours in forecast for Massachusetts on Monday. Maps show where rain will be heaviest

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team has issued a Next Weather Alert for Monday, Aug. 19 for heavy downpours and thunderstorms. The peak action is likely to occur in the late afternoon to early evening hours. The main threats will be localized flooding and brief, gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has included portions of Massachusetts in the marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. This is the lowest level threat (1/5).

When will the heaviest rain arrive?

While we anticipate a wet morning with showers in and out in the first half of the day, the stronger storms are expected later in the day. Late afternoon to early evening is when storms are most likely to pose a severe threat.

Watch out for rip currents

Dangerous rip currents have also been a concern along the cape and islands this weekend, and this alert continues into Monday. This includes the south-facing beaches of Rhode Island, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, and the south and east-facing beaches of the Cape.

What do you do if you're caught in a rip current? Remain calm. Swim parallel to the shore until you find an exit and can get to safety. However, it is best to avoid swimming in the highlighted areas until the rip currents are not as dangerous. We should start seeing some relief from this on Tuesday.

What does the rest of the week look like?

Rain chances diminish as the week goes on. By the middle to end of this week, it will be comfortable, sunny, and dry. Almost fall-like weather is in store for us after the storms pass!

