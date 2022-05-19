Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices now at record high $4.73 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts hit a new record high Thursday of $4.73 a gallon, according to AAA.

That's up three cents since Wednesday's record high and 28 cents in the last week.

A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.82 less.

The national average is $4.58 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.

California has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.06 a gallon.

Diesel prices dropped one cent from a record high Wednesday. It's now averaging $6.40 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Thursday.

