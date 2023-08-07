Massachusetts gas prices keep rising but remain below national average

BOSTON - Gas prices are still rising across in Massachusetts.

The average price is now $3.74 a gallon, according to AAA. That's up 7 cents in the last week.

The good news is they're still 9 cents lower than the national average of $3.83.

"Last month's extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal," AAA's Mark Schieldrop said in a statement Monday. "Coupled with tepid demand and oil prices trending somewhat lower, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we've seen lately."

California still has the highest prices in the nation at $5.07 a gallon.