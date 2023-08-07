Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts gas prices keep rising but remain below national average

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mass. gas prices up 7 cents in a week
Mass. gas prices up 7 cents in a week 00:22

BOSTON - Gas prices are still rising across in Massachusetts.

The average price is now $3.74 a gallon, according to AAA. That's up 7 cents in the last week.

The good news is they're still 9 cents lower than the national average of $3.83.

"Last month's extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal," AAA's Mark Schieldrop said in a statement Monday. "Coupled with tepid demand and oil prices trending somewhat lower, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we've seen lately."

California still has the highest prices in the nation at $5.07 a gallon.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 11:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.