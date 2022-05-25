Massachusetts gas prices holding at record $4.73 a gallon
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are still averaging out to a record high of $4.73 a gallon, AAA said Wednesday. They have not risen or fallen since reaching that level last Thursday.
Prices are up 8 cents a gallon in the last week. A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.82 less.
The national average is currently $4.59 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.
California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.06 a gallon.
Diesel prices continued a steady but slow decline and are now averaging $6.32 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Wednesday. That's now nine cents lower than the record set Wednesday of $6.41.
