Massachusetts gas prices now down 24 cents in last month

BOSTON - Gas prices are dropping faster in Massachusetts, according to AAA. The average for a gallon was $4.78 Friday, down 11 cents in the last week and 24 cents in a month.

Prices have been falling steadily since the state hit a record high of $5.05 back on June 12.

It's the same across the country. The national average Friday was $4.72 a gallon, down from the record of $5.02 set on June 14. California still has the highest average at $6.15 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts also kept falling Friday, down to an average of $5.98 a gallon. The record high of $6.41 was set back on May 18.