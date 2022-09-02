Massachusetts gas prices dip below $4 a gallon for first time in nearly 6 months

Massachusetts gas prices dip below $4 a gallon for first time in nearly 6 months

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts have dropped below average of $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly six months, AAA said Friday.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is now $3.97, down three cents from Thursday.

Prices have dropped 10 cents in the last week, 49 cents in the last month and $1.08 since hitting a record high of $5.05 a gallon back on June 12.

A year ago the average price was 90 cents lower at $3.07 a gallon.

The national average was $3.81 Friday, according to AAA. Hawaii has the highest average price in the U.S. at $5.30 a gallon.