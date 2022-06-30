Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts gas prices fall to $4.90 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued to drop Thursday, coming in at an average of $4.90 a gallon, according to AAA.

That's down 7 cents in a week and 15 cents from the record high of $5.05 set back on June 12.

A year ago at this time, gas was $2.99 a gallon in Massachusetts.

Prices are also dropping across the country. Nationally, the average was $4.86 Thursday. California has the highest prices at $6.29 a gallon.

Diesel prices are still dropping in Massachusetts as well. The average was $6.09 a gallon Thursday, down from the record high of $6.41 set on May 18.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 8:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.