Massachusetts gas prices fall to $4.90 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued to drop Thursday, coming in at an average of $4.90 a gallon, according to AAA.

That's down 7 cents in a week and 15 cents from the record high of $5.05 set back on June 12.

A year ago at this time, gas was $2.99 a gallon in Massachusetts.

Prices are also dropping across the country. Nationally, the average was $4.86 Thursday. California has the highest prices at $6.29 a gallon.

Diesel prices are still dropping in Massachusetts as well. The average was $6.09 a gallon Thursday, down from the record high of $6.41 set on May 18.