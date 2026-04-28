Massachusetts program will offer down payment help for first-time homebuyers. Here's who is eligible.

Nearly 1,000 new homebuyers in Massachusetts will be eligible for government down payment assistance, thanks to an expanded program announced Tuesday by Gov. Maura Healey.

The program extends existing Mass. Housing Authority money and reallocates it to offer more assistance to first-time homebuyers.

How does Massachusetts homebuyer loan work?

Buyers who meet certain eligibility requirements – who make up to 135% of the area median income – will be eligible for a 0% interest loan for up to $25,000 to help them buy their first home if they get a MassHousing mortgage.

The loan needs to be paid back when the house is sold or the mortgage is refinanced.

"That 0% interest will save those home buyers up to $31,000 over the life of the loan," said Secretary of Housing and Liveable Communities Juana Matias. "That is the difference between waiting and buying. Between being priced out and being able to compete."

"If you work hard, and you do the right things, you should be able to afford a home in Massachusetts," Gov. Healey said in a news conference Tuesday.

Cost to buy a house in Massachusetts

But it's not that simple. According to Realtor.com, the March 2026 median listing price for a home in Massachusetts was $749,450.

"It's extremely difficult to live here especially if you're single and it's getting worse and worse," William Ketchen of Weymouth said.

Alexis Lasanta of Holyoke recently purchased a condo for his family, including his wife and three young children, with one of these loans.

"It's everything," he said. "Me and my wife do it for [the kids] and that's why I wake up every day to work hard. I always have a saying that hard work pays off and this is the result of it. We got it home. My kids are loving it. And we are just enjoying every moment of it."

The program has a $25 million budget and is only available to roughly 1,000 families. To apply, you must lock in a MassHousing mortgage before July 31, 2026.