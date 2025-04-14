Massachusetts begins accepting applications for E-Bike Voucher Program

A new state program aims to get more people out of their cars and onto a bike. The Massachusetts E-Bike Voucher Program went live on Monday.

The state said it will accept applications over the next two weeks for the chance at a voucher to purchase an electric bike.

The program is designed to help moderate to low-income people as well as some with certain physical challenges where cycling could be beneficial.

$800-$1,200 vouchers

The vouchers range from $800 to $1,200 depending on eligibility. The state said they plan to grant 3,000 vouchers over the next six months.

Boston tried this program last fall and local bike shops said the program was a success.

"It's been extremely beneficial because it's given access for more people to ride e-bikes," said Landry's Bicycles general manager, Mark Vautour. "Last year it was just the city and now it's going to be the state as well. There was definitely a pick-up in business in the fall from a couple of different demographics, whether it be students or seniors."

The Charlestown shop sells the e-bikes the state is giving out vouchers for. The partially motorized bikes can hit speeds up to 28 miles per hour. And for some, they serve as an alternative way to get to work or run errands.

"Most people don't enjoy sitting in traffic so it's an opportunity for people to get on a bike and see how much fun it is," said Vautour.

A full list of qualifications and eligiblity can be found here.