Mother of man with special needs attacked by teens in Massachusetts is "absolutely furious" with court ruling

The mother of a man with special needs who was attacked by teens in Danvers, Massachusetts in 2024 is "absolutely furious" after her son's attackers were only given parole.

"I was so mad in the courtroom that I got up and left," Antoinette Anderson said.

She explained that she thought the attackers deserved "Jailtime because they could've killed him."

Her son, 45-year-old Chris Anderson, was lured into the woods behind Holten Richmond Middle School by four teenagers in October of 2024.

"They knocked him off his bike. Held him down and punched him and kicked him," Antoinette said.

Anderson explained that the teens grabbed the electric bike that he rides every day and slammed it on top of him while he was on the ground. They broke his ribs and left him with multiple scrapes and bruises.

"I still have pain in my ribs every day. I didn't get the justice I wanted," he said. "These kids hurt me a lot. I wish this didn't happen to me."

Two of the teens pleaded guilty to assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability, assault and battery with intent to intimidate resulting in bodily injury, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Two others pleaded not guilty. All the defendants were sentenced to probation until the age of 19 and ordered to stay away from Chris. One of the teens was ordered to seek counseling and the other was asked to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The D.A. said Massachusetts law prevents them from indicting anyone under the age of 14.

"I understand that she had to act within the law, but I don't even agree with the law," Antoinette said.

The whole situation has left Anderson emotionally scarred.

"I've been bullied a lot my whole life. My life has not been easy," he said.

"He's kind, considerate. Wouldn't harm a flea. Doesn't even know how to fight and protect himself," Antoinette said.