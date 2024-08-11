Health department shuts down Massachusetts boy's charity ice cream stand after complaint

Health officials shut down child's ice cream stand raising money for hockey team in Norwood

NORWOOD – A Massachusetts boy made the best of things when the health department shut down his sidewalk ice cream stand started to raise money for a local hockey team.

Twelve-year-old Dan Doherty of Norwood told his family he was bored this summer and wanted a job.

Ice cream stand shut down

He and his mother, Nancy Doherty, came with the idea to make and sell ice cream, with half of their proceeds going to Dan's brother's hockey team, the Boston Bear Cubs.

Last weekend the family served ice cream to about 20 friends and neighbors. Then they received a letter from the Norwood Health Department that someone had reported them.

"The first time we raised $62 for them. It was nice to help out them and stuff," Dan Doherty said. "I don't understand it because there are so many lemonade stands out there and they don't get shut down."

Boston Bear Cubs hockey team

On Saturday, the Doherty family scooped and served what they had left over their ice cream, giving it away for free. The family was grateful that donations continued to pour in for the Boston Bear Cubs while they dished out ice cream.

The Bear Cubs provide a chance for people of varying abilities to play hockey. Team members have physical and developmental disabilities, but play at a level of hockey that is adapted so they can safely participate.

Dan's mother spoke about the importance of the team.

"This hockey team has been critical to his brothers happiness for the past 10 years," Nancy Doherty said.