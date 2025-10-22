Family escapes boat fire, spends 2 nights on island off Cape Cod before rescue

A family swam to an island off the coast of Cape Cod and spent two nights there waiting for help after their boat caught fire.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the family of three was rescued Wednesday morning after becoming stranded on Naushon Island.

Coast Guard officials said the family departed from Eel Pond near Falmouth, Massachusetts Friday on their boat named Third Wave.

Though the boaters were expected to return Tuesday afternoon, they were overdue and a concerned family member reported them missing that night.

A search for the boat began Tuesday night including Coast Guard members, the Falmouth Police Department, Falmouth harbormaster, and volunteers from Naushon Trust.

The Coast Guard received a mayday call from the family Wednesday morning. Nashuon Trust volunteers found the missing boaters and provided first aid.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod crew arrived to Naushon Island and airlifted members of the family to Cape Cod Hospital.

Family members said the boat caught fire Monday night and they swam to the island. According to the Coast Guard, the son of the stranded family was walking on the beach Wednesday morning when he found that the vessel's marine radio had washed ashore. He used the radio to call for help.

The Coast Guard did not release any details about the conditions of the family members who were rescued.

Located between Buzzards Bay and Vineyard Sound, Naushon Island is the largest of the Elizabeth Islands. It is centered between Pasque Island and Nonamesset Island.